Fuego to host Sacramento Republic FC for Highway 99 Derby

The Fresno Fuego will host the United Soccer League’s Sacramento Republic FC in an exhibition next month at Chukchansi Park.
It will be the third meeting in a rivalry dubbed the Highway 99 Derby. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Last year, Republic FC won 5-3 on penalty kicks after tying it in the 86th minute. In 2015, the teams tied 2-2.
“I am looking forward to going back to Fresno and playing the Fuego for the third consecutive year,” Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle said. “The Highway 99 Derby has proved to be a really great preparation for us. They have treated us well and we are excited to go back down there and play a very good Fresno side. This will be another good gauge of where we are at this preseason.”
Republic FC will have a pair of Fuego alums on their roster in forward Christian Chaney and defender Elliot Hord, who signed with Sacramento following the 2016 PDL season where Fresno finished with a Central Pacific Division title and a 10-3-1 record.
The Highway 99 Derby will be a wonderful opportunity for our fans to get an early glimpse of the local 2017 Fuego roster in a match-up against one of the best professional soccer clubs in the country.
Fresno Fuego General Manager Jeremy Schultz
Tickets, available at FresnoFuego.com, and the stadium ticket office, begin at $11 for adults and $8 for youths. Club level tickets are $22.
The Fuego preseason begins with the Central Valley Soccer Showcase on Feb. 4.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
HIGHWAY 99 DERBY
FRESNO FUEGO VS. SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC (USL)
- Feb. 18: 7 p.m. at Chukchansi Park
- Tickets: $11-$22 for adults, $8 for children. Available at FresnoFuego.com or Chukchansi Park box office.
