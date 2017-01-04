Central Valley Showcase all-star game postponed to Feb. 4

Fresno Fuego and Freeze exhibition games, scheduled for Saturday and billed as the Central Valley Soccer Showcase, have been been postponed because of an unfavorable weather forecast.
Stormy weather is expected through the weekend, making for less than ideal field conditions at Chukchansi Park, the Fuego stated in an announcement Wednesday. The exhibitions are now Saturday, Feb. 4.
It is a doubleheader featuring men’s and women’s Valley all-star teams, comprising the best sophomores from junior colleges in the Central Valley Conference, against the Fuego and Freeze.
The women’s game will be at 4 p.m. with the men kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets begin at $6 and can be purchased at the Chukchansi Park box office or via www.fresnofuego.com.
