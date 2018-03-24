NFL star Lorenzo Neal joins with Fresno PD to instill 'greatness' in youth

Seeking to motivate kids with a positive message about setting goals and achieving them, two-time NFL All-Pro fullback Lorenzo Neal held a youth camp Saturday with the help from Fresno police.
There were 270 youth who attended the camp, and 30 Fresno police officers also did some coaching.
Neal said he'll continue the camp next season "all over" because he wants to teach "character" to the youth, and help them achieve greatness.
"How do you do that? One child at a time," Neal explained. "And the police chief, the police department, sheriff's department, all these (agencies) came together and said ‘we are going to help. We are going to pour love into these kids.’ And so I am so pleased.”
Never miss a local story.
The "Bridging Fresno" football camp was held at Fresno City College’s Ratcliffe Stadium at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Additionally, the mission was to bring Fresno youth together for a day of football training, life skills presentations, along with a meet and greet with NFL players, and special community guests.
One of the guests was former Fresno State standout Charlie Jones and ex-NFL player Mark McMillan and Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer
Comments