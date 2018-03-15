What did new Raiders WR Jordy Nelson say about Derek Carr?

Jordy Nelson went on a tour in the Bay Area, courtesy of Derek Carr on Wednesday.
A day later, the Oakland Raiders signed Nelson to a two-year deal, and he's excited to join Carr and the team after getting to know the ex-Fresno State star on Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
"We spent pretty much the whole day together," Nelson said. "He was the one who drove me around some of the area. I was actually about to meet his wife and two boys. Get a feel for the area and obviously a feel for him. I knew a lot about him from James Jones who played here and Davante Adams who he played with at Fresno State. I knew a lot about him before I even came out here. It was great to get to know him a little bit more. I think it’s a great fit to be with him for the next couple of years.”
Nelson said Carr drove him to "different areas of the Bay Area" and they were "driving around and seeing the hillside, grass and cattle and deer running around."
Nelson was released by the Packers on Tuesday after spending nine seasons with the team and Aaron Rodgers. The 32-year-old finished with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns. He finishes up his Packers career with 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.
Nelson was asked if Carr reminds him of his former quarterback. He believes that's "unfair right now."
"I haven’t even caught a ball from Derek yet," he said. "I think that’s something that I’ll obviously get to experience here in the next coming months. I have heard that and most likely I’m going to stay away from the comparison because I don’t think that’s fair to either one of them. For what Aaron has accomplished in this league is second to none pretty much. The way he performs day in and day out. I’m sure Derek is more welcoming that challenge to be that good for that long."
Comments