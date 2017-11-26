What did Derek Carr say about the Raiders and Broncos brawl that led to ejections?

It didn’t take long for cornerback Aqib Talib to rip off wide receiver Michael Crabtree’s chain necklace – again.
Last season, Talib did it in Denver. He didn’t waste time doing it again when he pulled off the chain in the first quarter on the Raiders’ second drive Sunday – igniting a brawl.
The full Michael Crabtree vs Aqib Talib fight. pic.twitter.com/9cPVMRFfT3— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) November 26, 2017
Crabtree didn’t back down, taking a right swing at Talib. He missed though, but that was enough to be ejected. Talib also was thrown out of the game.
Raiders guard Gabe Jackson was ejected for making contact with an official during the fight when the brawl carried over to the Broncos’ sideline.
The Raiders defeated the Broncos 21-14 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“It was getting chippy early and when the fight broke out, I just ran over there and tried to calm the situation,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who completed 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating 136.3.
“Usually at practice, if there’s a fight, they tell the red jerseys to get out of the way. I did at first. That was my first initial reaction and I stepped away. But when I saw it, it went to another level. I think we can all feel that, just pushing and shoving kind of thing, and I ran over there and tried to get my guys out of there. It’s football and a violent game. My hope is with what happened it stays here.”
Crabtree didn’t play in the team’s first meeting earlier this season because of a chest injury.
