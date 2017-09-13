Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, and his brother, fellow former Fresno State and NFL quarterback David Carr, earned a mention from NBA great Magic Johnson on Twitter.
Football

Los Angeles Lakers legend surprises Raiders’ Derek Carr with a simple tweet

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2017 9:28 PM

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan.

The ex-Fresno State star idolizes Kobe Bryant and has said that “Mamba mentaility” is his mindset, a reference to the five-time NBA champion.

How about another five-time champ by the name of Magic Johnson? Carr seemed giddy when he earned a mention from the now-Lakers president of basketball operations.

ESPN recently profiled the Carrs on an episode of E:60, with the program showing how involved a 10-year-old Derek was with his older (by 12 years) brother, including when the 2002 NFL Draft neared.

That got Johnson’s attention.

“Great story on E:60 about David and Derek Carr. @DCarr8 paved the way for his younger brother @derekcarrqb to be a superstar,” Johnson tweeted.

Johnson went on to tweet about how much he admires the brothers’ closeness.

That sparked an exchange among the Carrs.

“Bro @DCarr8 ... Magic knows our names!? ... Been @Lakers fans since birth!” Derek Carr tweeted.

David Carr had a one-hashtag reply.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

