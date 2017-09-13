Los Angeles Lakers legend surprises Raiders’ Derek Carr with a simple tweet

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan.
The ex-Fresno State star idolizes Kobe Bryant and has said that “Mamba mentaility” is his mindset, a reference to the five-time NBA champion.
How about another five-time champ by the name of Magic Johnson? Carr seemed giddy when he earned a mention from the now-Lakers president of basketball operations.
ESPN recently profiled the Carrs on an episode of E:60, with the program showing how involved a 10-year-old Derek was with his older (by 12 years) brother, including when the 2002 NFL Draft neared.
That got Johnson’s attention.
Great story on E:60 about David and Derek Carr. @DCarr8 paved the way for his younger brother @derekcarrqb to be a superstar.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 11, 2017
“Great story on E:60 about David and Derek Carr. @DCarr8 paved the way for his younger brother @derekcarrqb to be a superstar,” Johnson tweeted.
Johnson went on to tweet about how much he admires the brothers’ closeness.
The love and support between the two brothers is amazing. It reminds me of what my brothers Larry, Michael and Quincy did for me.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 11, 2017
That sparked an exchange among the Carrs.
“Bro @DCarr8 ... Magic knows our names!? ... Been @Lakers fans since birth!” Derek Carr tweeted.
Bro @DCarr8 ... Magic knows our names!? ... Been @Lakers fans since birth! https://t.co/IXrPZ8sGG4— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 11, 2017
David Carr had a one-hashtag reply.
#showtime https://t.co/Ij1IGATd7t— David Carr (@DCarr8) September 11, 2017
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments