Ex-Fresno State-turned-NFL star Davante Adams surprises girlfriend

First former Fresno State star Davante Adams laid the groundwork for a a major surprise for his girlfriend, then he popped the question.
Yes, the question.
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver told his girlfriend they were going to do a photo shoot in the Bahamas. Devanne Villarreal was thrilled, of course,
But while there was a trip to the island in store for the couple, there was no photo shoot. Adams instead dropped to one knee and proposed to Villarreal.
You can’t tell for sure by her immediate reaction in a post on Instagram, but it has been confirmed as a resounding “Yes!”
Adams, in another post, showed off the ring while Villarreal formed a heart shape.
Talk about a summer vacation.
The newly engaged couple met while they attended Fresno State.
Among friends and fans offering their congratulations was former Fresno State teammate and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
@tae15adams congrats brother!!!!!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 7, 2017
