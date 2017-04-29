Aaron Peck and Davante Adams teammates again? Peck lands with Packers in UDFA deal

Former Fresno State standout Aaron Peck found a NFL home.
And though he wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft, Peck went to a team that reunites him with wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Green Bay Packers signed the converted tight end to an undrafted free agent deal on Saturday. Peck previously met with the Packers and briefly talked to head coach Mike McCarthy.
“Excited to get an opportunity to play for a great organization and with a (future) Hall of Fame quarterback (Aaron Rodgers),” Peck said. “ And former Bulldog and current friend and teammate, Davante.”
Last season, Peck finished with 46 receptions for 630 yards and three touchdowns.
Adams and Peck were teammates at Fresno State for two seasons in 2012 and ’13.
Former Bulldogs cornerback Tyquwan Glass has been invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Glass finished with 57 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble last season.
Anthony Galaviz
