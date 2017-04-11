Add the Raiders’ Derek Carr to those not too happy with United Airlines

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was among those who were not happy after seeing video of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines fight.
Carr took a screenshot of the definition of “united” and posted it on his Twitter account.
“I guess they forgot the meaning of their own company … unreal... #lovepeople,” the former Fresno State star wrote.
I guess they forgot the meaning of their own company... unreal... #lovepeople pic.twitter.com/rN67ZS5rKq— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 10, 2017
In the incident, according to United CEO Oscar Munoz, a man became “disruptive and belligerent” after he was among those asked to leave a Chicago-to-Louisville flight to make room for employees from a partner airline.
Video appears to show a man being forcibly removed from a United plane by law enforcement in Chicago. https://t.co/5pZCEgrBzz pic.twitter.com/ioQEfFINpz— ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017
@united @CNN @FoxNews @WHAS11 Man forcibly removed from plane somehow gets back on still bloody from being removed pic.twitter.com/njS3nC0pDl— Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 10, 2017
A public-relations nightmare has ensued, with even China weighing in with its disapproval.
Carr is known for his community outreach. Locally, he’s heavily involved with Valley Children’s Hospital. And he recently helped out a stranded motorist by taking him to a gas station.
On the field, he was the Raiders nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
