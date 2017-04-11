Football

Add the Raiders’ Derek Carr to those not too happy with United Airlines

By Anthony Galaviz

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was among those who were not happy after seeing video of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines fight.

Carr took a screenshot of the definition of “united” and posted it on his Twitter account.

“I guess they forgot the meaning of their own company … unreal... #lovepeople,” the former Fresno State star wrote.

In the incident, according to United CEO Oscar Munoz, a man became “disruptive and belligerent” after he was among those asked to leave a Chicago-to-Louisville flight to make room for employees from a partner airline.

A public-relations nightmare has ensued, with even China weighing in with its disapproval.

Carr is known for his community outreach. Locally, he’s heavily involved with Valley Children’s Hospital. And he recently helped out a stranded motorist by taking him to a gas station.

On the field, he was the Raiders nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

