Raiders QB Derek Carr credited with helping find missing child

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made big plays on the field during the 2016 season. He’s doing much the same on Twitter.
The former Fresno State quarterback is being credited with helping to locate a missing child when he retweeted an Oakland police lieutenant’s tweet about an abduction that occurred Jan. 13.
On Jan. 14, Carr retweeted Lt. Chris Bolton’s information about the child abduction. Carr has 247,000 Twitter followers.
#OaklandPolice Request Bay Area help in locating missing child: pic.twitter.com/WwyNOu2bhg— Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 14, 2017
The 3-year-old child was found unharmed in less than 24 hours. Bolton tweeted a shout-out to Carr, whose third NFL season was cut short by a broken leg.
So it appears the secret to sharing local missing child info is a RT by your local @NFL QB. Thank you, @derekcarrqb! Child safely located!— Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 15, 2017
@OPDChris great news! Thank you for letting me know they are safe! God bless y'all!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 15, 2017
Carr responded with an appreciative message: "Great news! Thank you for letting me know they are safe! God bless y'all!"
