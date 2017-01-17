Football

January 17, 2017 11:08 AM

Raiders QB Derek Carr credited with helping find missing child

By Anthony Galaviz

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made big plays on the field during the 2016 season. He’s doing much the same on Twitter.

The former Fresno State quarterback is being credited with helping to locate a missing child when he retweeted an Oakland police lieutenant’s tweet about an abduction that occurred Jan. 13.

On Jan. 14, Carr retweeted Lt. Chris Bolton’s information about the child abduction. Carr has 247,000 Twitter followers.

The 3-year-old child was found unharmed in less than 24 hours. Bolton tweeted a shout-out to Carr, whose third NFL season was cut short by a broken leg.

Carr responded with an appreciative message: "Great news! Thank you for letting me know they are safe! God bless y'all!"

