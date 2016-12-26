Report: Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr to have surgery Tuesday

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Trent Cole felt very bad about Derek Carr’s injury.
“There was no intent,” Cole told Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel after the Oakland Raiders’ 33-25 victory at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Cole didn’t know about the severity of Carr’s injury until Doyel informed Cole that his right fibula is broken.
Doyle described Cole looking at him and looking away saying “there was no … ” he wrote, “and again I’m interrupting him, saying he doesn’t need to say that.”
Carr was carted off the sidelines with his injury and went back to get X-rays, revealing a break.
The surgery is expected to place Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carr’s recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.
The timetable would take Carr out of the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 5 in Houston, should the Raiders get far.
Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Saturday the plan was for Carr to have surgery on Christmas. The team wanted the best doctors available for the surgery on Christmas, but had to wait until Tuesday.
Backup quarterback Matt McGloin, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, will start against the Denver Broncos in a regular season finale.
The Raiders need a win or a Chiefs loss to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Carr was injured early in the fourth quarter when Cole beat left tackle Donald Penn, who lunged towards Carr from the grass and tackled him on second-and-18 around the waist to his ankle.
Carr told players around him repeatedly “it’s broken.”
“There was no intent,” Cole said again, as Doyel notes in his column.
“I’m walking away when I hear him again, his tired voice carrying in a quiet locker room,” Doyel wrote.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments