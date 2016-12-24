Football

Derek Carr suffers broken right fibula on fourth-quarter sack

Josh Dubow

Associated Press

OAKLAND

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken right fibula in Saturday’s game, the team announced.

Carr is expected to have surgery Christmas Day, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said at a postgame news conference. There was no timetable set on his recovery.

Carr was twisted to the ground by Indianapolis linebacker Trent Cole on a sack in the fourth quarter with the Raiders leading the game 33-14. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. Trainers checked him on the sideline before a cart came out to take Carr to the locker room. Carr gave the crowd a thumb’s up as he rode off.

CBS that Carr had family by his side in the locker room.

Just before 8 p.m., Carr posted to his Twitter page thanking fans for their support.

