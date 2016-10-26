Packers’ Davante Adams makes quick return from concussion, hauls in NFC honor

There was some doubt if Davante Adams would even play for Green Bay against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 20.
Just four days prior, the former Fresno State star exited the Packers’ Oct. 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a concussion and was listed as questionablefor the Week 7 matchup.
Adams recovered at the opportune time.
The third-year receiver finished with 13 receptions for a career-best 132 yards (10.2 average) and two touchdowns in a 26-10 victory. He became the first player with at least 10 catches, 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field, and was one off the Packers’ single-game record for catches of 14 set by Don Hutson in 1942.
“Guys were making fun of me in the locker room,” Adams told NFL Network. “One of our scouts called me ‘Baby Jesus’ for going through all that, coming back after a short week. God looked down on me and told me it’s time to step up. Just got to do what you got to do.”
Adams on Wednesday was named the NFC offensive player of the week.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Packers became just the second team in NFL history to feature three players with 10-plus catches in a game (Adams along with Randall Cobb, 11, and Ty Montgomery, 10), joining the New England Patriots trio of Leroy Thompson, Ben Coates and Michael Timpson against Minnesota in 1994.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 39 of 56, setting a franchise mark for completions in a game.
“Anytime you can talk about records for the Green Bay Packers, all-time, that’s unique,” coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. “Davante was given a lot of opportunities … and took advantage of it.”
Meeting with reporters after the game, Adams said going through concussion protocol “is no joke and pretty extensive.”
“I had a lot of stuff to do, even (Thursday),” he said. “They said I was good to go. It was just a matter if I was passing all the tests they were putting me through.”
Carr, Raiders win on road – Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (Fresno State) finished without an interception for the fourth time this season in a 33-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He threw one touchdown – his 13th of the season – and finished 23 of 37 for 200 yards for the Raiders (5-2).
Carr’s 13 touchdown passes are the most by a quarterback this season with three or fewer interceptions.
Et cetera – Philadelphia linebacker Mychal Kendricks (Hoover) finished with three tackles and two quarterback hits, helping the Eagles to a 21-10 victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota. Kendricks’ younger brother, Eric (Hoover), led the Vikings with nine tackles. Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (Fresno State) had 14 carries for 56 yards.
▪ New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (Fresno State) had two tackles in a 27-21 loss to Kansas City. Cornerback Steven Nelson (College of the Sequoias) led the Chiefs with nine tackles.
▪ Cincinnati Bengals safety Derron Smith (Fresno State) had a tackle in a 31-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
▪ Jets defensive tackle/linebacker Sheldon Richardson (COS) had a team-high eight tackles and recorded a sack to help New York to a 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Richardson also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.
▪ Los Angeles Rams safety T.J. McDonald (Edison) finished with four tackles and a pass deflection in a 17-10 loss to the New York Giants in London. Rams guard Cody Wichmann (Fresno State) got his sixth start.
▪ San Diego Chargers right guard Kenny Wiggins (Fresno State) came in as a reserve in a 33-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
▪ Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Golden (Edison) had three tackles in a 27-16 loss to the New England Patriots.
▪ Indianapolis Colts linebacker Chris Carter (Fresno State) had a tackle in a 34-26 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
▪ Denver Broncos tight end Virgil Green (Tulare) started but wasn’t targeted as the Super Bowl champions rolled past the Houston Texans 27-9.
▪ Chicago Bears waived tight end Marcel Jensen (Fresno State) from the practice squad.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
