Fresno Grizzlies start season on the road. But the home opener is a big taco spectacular

The Fresno Grizzlies open the 2018 season on the road with a five-game series in Reno, starting Thursday night.
But when the minor-league baseball team comes home, the opener will be tasty, so to speak.
For one thing, the Grizzlies will take the field April 10 as their popular alter ego, the Fresno Tacos, to face the Tacoma Rainiers.
For another, the first 1,000 fans will get free tacos. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Fans also can tacos for $2 at food trucks and at Oppo Taco on the Chukchansi Park's right-field concourse.
The team will wear “Taco-uila” sunrise uniforms, which debuted at last season’s Taco Truck Throwdown.
Grizzlies fans may have another reason to head out to the game.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker, a first-round draft pick (fifth overall), is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut Thursday against the Reno Aces.
Tucker, 20, is the No. 2 overall prospect for the Houston Astros, the Grizzlies' parent organization. He spent time in Single-A and Double-A last season, combining for 25 home runs, 33 doubles, 46 walks and 21 steals in 464 at-bats.
