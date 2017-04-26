Mike Hauschild’s major league test didn’t go well, so he’ll start over in Fresno

Mike Hauschild, a Triple-A All-Star with the Fresno Grizzlies last season, lost his touch.
He was left searching for the feel of his fastball, as well as the downward action on his sinker.
And it had disappeared at the worst of times for the 27-year-old right-hander,, experiencing life in the majors for the first time while trying to make an impression with a new organization.
Four bruising relief outings later, saddled with a 11.25 ERA, Hauschild had failed to last a month and was cut by the Texas Rangers.
He is starting over with the Grizzlies, reclaimed by major league parent club Houston after passing through waivers. The Astros had lost Hauschild to the Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft in December.
Just lost a lot of feel up there.
Grizzlies pitcher Mike Hauschild on posting a 11.25 ERA in four relief appearances with the Texas Rangers
“Need to figure out my mechanics again,” Hauschild said. “And try to get my sink back. Just lost a lot of feel up there.”
Should he return to form from last season, when he had a 3.22 ERA and 119 strikeouts compared to 41 walks in 139.2 minor league innings, the 6-foot-3 Hauschild could solve the Grizzlies’ back-end rotation woes.
He’s tentatively scheduled to start Sunday or Monday but will be on a pitch count of about 50 as he rebuilds arm strength.
The Grizzlies (9-11), who return to action Thursday in Reno after a Pacific Coast League off-day, have a Triple-A worst 5.71 team ERA.
5.71 Fresno Grizzlies ERA through 20 games, worst in Triple-A
Take away the production of reigning Pitcher of the Year Brady Rodgers (2-0, 1.10 ERA) and top prospect Francis Martes (0-0, 2.92) and Grizzlies starters have a combined 7.55 ERA (54 earned runs in 64.1 innings).
“No doubt, it’s a big addition to the staff,” Grizzlies manager Tony DeFrancesco said of Hauschild. “It’s a very young, inexperienced starting rotation right now.
“Some guys are just trying to battle things out and learn how to pitch at this level.”
Which version of Hauschild will the Grizzlies see?
The pitcher who went 16-15 with a 3.32 ERA in 39 starts through parts of two seasons with the Grizzlies? Or the one who surrendered five home runs in four appearances in the majors this month?
Coming back here sucks, but I get it.
Hauschild of being back in Triple-A after a failed first stint in the majors
Hauschild had shown something with the Rangers, who were impressed enough by his 2.70 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 20 spring innings to include him on their opening day roster.
Now the Grizzlies also will discover whether Hauschild’s taste of the majors will affect his mindset and performance back in Triple-A.
“Coming back here sucks, but I get it,” Hauschild said. “It was awesome (being in the majors). Everything is better up there.
“Just got to get ready to roll and figure it all out. And maybe I’ve got a chance to pitch with Houston this year.”
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Up next
FRESNO GRIZZLIES AT RENO ACES
- Series: 6:35 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday; 6:35 p.m. Monday at Aces Ballpark
- Records: Grizzlies 9-11, Aces 11-9
- Radio: KYNO (AM 1430)
- Of note: Fresno plays five versus Reno before returning for a four-game homestand against Sacramento beginning May 2. The Grizzlies won 3 of 5 against the Aces to begin the season.
Mike Hauschild year-by-year
Year
Tm
Lg
Lev
Aff
W
L
ERA
G
GS
SV
IP
H
R
ER
HR
BB
SO
HBP
WHIP
H9
BB9
K9
K/W
Rk
HOU
2
2
1.78
19
1
3
30.1
22
6
6
0
9
39
4
1.022
6.5
2.7
11.6
4.33
A+
HOU
3
3
4.72
8
7
0
40
50
26
21
7
14
29
2
1.6
11.2
3.2
6.5
2.07
A
HOU
6
1
2.92
20
12
0
83.1
79
32
27
1
16
59
3
1.14
8.5
1.7
6.4
3.69
AA
HOU
2
9
4.29
20
16
1
98.2
95
53
47
5
25
87
5
1.216
8.7
2.3
7.9
3.48
A+
HOU
2
1
4.41
8
4
0
34.2
40
17
17
3
9
31
0
1.413
10.4
2.3
8
3.44
AAA
HOU
7
5
3.49
15
15
0
87.2
86
37
34
6
27
81
4
1.289
8.8
2.8
8.3
3.00
AA
HOU
5
1
3.20
10
8
1
50.2
53
19
18
2
8
35
3
1.204
9.4
1.4
6.2
4.38
AAA
HOU
9
10
3.22
24
24
0
139.2
138
64
50
7
40
119
5
1.274
8.9
2.6
7.7
2.98
MLB
TEX
0
0
11.25
4
0
0
8
14
10
10
5
2
7
1
2
15.8
2.2
7.9
3.50
Source: baseballreference.com
