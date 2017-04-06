Despite impressive first inning, Grizzlies lose opener to Aces

An unexpected downpour late Thursday afternoon had threatened to halt the Fresno Grizzlies’ Opening Day.
But by the time the ceremonial first pitch was tossed, the rain had long vanished, gray skies turned light blue then darkened into the night, and baseball was back at Chukchansi Park.
The 20th season of Fresno Grizzlies baseball.
I always get excited this time of year.
“I always get excited this time of year,” said Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Brady Rodgers, who was the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year last season.
The Grizzlies, in their third season operating as the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate, lost 13-6 to the Reno Aces before an announced crowd of 10,378.
Though the wet weather earlier in the day might’ve scared off some fans from selling out the downtown ballpark as they did for last year’s season opener, the Grizzlies rewarded those who did attend with quite an offensive showing.
Armed with a lineup stacked top to bottom with accomplished Triple-A players and some with major league experience, the Grizzlies registered six straight hits before registering an out during the bottom of the first inning.
Teoscar Hernandez, rated the Astros’ No. 8 prospect in the organization, launched a three-run homer that quickly erased the 3-0 hole from the top of the first.
6 Consecutive hits compiled by the Fresno Grizzlies during the first inning before recording an out
After the first inning was completed, the Grizzlies already had amassed seven hits and built a 5-3 lead.
But then trouble began.
Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh, who was making a rehab start Thursday after experiencing a dead arm during spring training, was supposed to be on a count of 85 pitches.
McHugh threw a couple of warmup pitches before the start of the second then asked for the trainer before he was removed.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh lasted just one inning during a rehab start with the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.
McHugh ended up allowing three runs off three hits and a walk, and struck out one in one inning (26 pitches with 17 for strikes).
“He was complaining of tightness,” Grizzlies manager Tony DeFrancesco said of McHugh’s forearm. “So we took him out as a precautionary.”
McHugh left before the Grizzlies clubhouse before media was allowed access. It’s unclear what the plan is next for the Astros No. 3 starter.
Upon his McHugh’s departure from the mound, Grizzlies pitcher Keegan Yuhl and Aaron West pitched the next three innings and combined to allow eight runs off nine hits and three walks.
And the Grizzlies trailed 11-6 through six innings.
On the concourse, Grizzlies fans were welcomed by new signage along the concessions stands, as well as new food choices, including gourmet signature hot dogs.
The Grizzlies changed concessions stand partners during the offseason for the first time since 2004.
Some lines were long before the start of the game, but seemed to move swiftly.
By the end of the night, light rain had returned.
But those who watched the game’s entirety were treated to a fireworks show.
“Did you have fun?” a man asked a little boy as they walked back to their car after the game.
“Yeah,” the little boy answered. “Really fun.”
Of note
▪ Diane Carbray threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
John Carbray, Diane’s husband, spearheaded bringing Triple-A baseball to Fresno in 1997 then a downtown baseball stadium in 2002.
▪ PCL President Branch Rickey III attended Thursday’s season opener to commemorate the Grizzlies’ 20th season.
▪ Braden Shipley, who started for Reno on Thursday, survived the rough first inning and finished the night allowing six runs off 11 hits and no walks. He struck out six.
Shipley, who played college baseball at Nevada, was the Diamondbacks No. 2 prospect in 2015.
▪ Outfielder Derek Fisher, the Astros’ No. 4 prospect, hit a solo home run off Shipley in the fourth inning.
Fisher, 24, is the Grizzlies’ lone position player who hasn’t spent the majority of a season in Triple-A. He did play 27 games with the Grizzlies toward the end of last season and hit .290 with five homers and 17 RBIs.
▪ Francis Martes, the Astros’ top prospect, is scheduled to start Monday for the Grizzlies. The righty went 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi last season.
Baseball’s back
RENO ACES AT FRESNO GRIZZLIES
- Series: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday; and 6:35 p.m. Monday
- Records: Grizzlies 0-1, Aces 1-0
- Radio: KYNO (AM 1430)
- Of note: Grizzlies RH Brady Rodgers (12-4, 2.86 ERA in Triple-A last season) will face Aces LF Anthony Banda (4-4, 3.67 in Triple-A last season). Rodgers was named the PCL Pitcher of the Year last season. Banda is considered the top prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
