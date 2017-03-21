Fresno Grizzlies vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs Twitter beef now an online food fight

The Fresno Grizzlies’ Twitter beef with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has morphed into a full-on food fight that fans will now get to decide.
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced a “Bacon vs. Tacos” online competition to determine which Triple-A club boasts the best meats.
“I’m sick of your bacon! I’m sick of your Belgian waffle tacos,” Grizzlies General Manager Derek Franks said in his best WWE impression at a morning news conference at Chukchansi Park.
“We’ve been waiting for this day a very long time, because these fools, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, I’ve been watching them make fools of themselves on Twitter, trying to put their nose in our business,” Franks added. “They made a big mistake. They tried to step into the same league as the Fresno Grizzlies, and even worse, they tried to step into the same league as our alter egos, the Fresno Tacos.”
During the past few seasons, the two clubs have found success with food-based promotions. The Fresno Tacos, the Grizzlies’ promotional alter-ego, won the Golden Bobblehead for Minor League Baseball’s top promotion in 2015. Lehigh Valley’s “Cheesesteaks” took the award in 2016, leading to an escalating war of words on social media.
.@FranksBaseball @IronPigs @FresnoGrizzlies @FresnoTacos Why don't you worry about your own team for a change?— Kurt Landes (@kurtlandes) March 17, 2017
Hey @kurtlandes - your trolls are pretty quiet this morning. Deep down they know the truth. #TacosAreBetter @FresnoGrizzlies @IronPigs— Derek Franks (@FranksBaseball) March 20, 2017
In 2014, the IronPigs had fired the first salvo with their “Bacon, USA,” promotion. They stepped that up by wearing Bacon USA jerseys and hats for Saturday home games in 2016 and for 2017 have added a Belgian waffle taco to their ballpark menu.
The clubs are turning to the fans to make the final call, through voting at BaconvsTacos.com, as well on social media using the hashtags #BaconvsTacos, #TeamTacos and #TeamBacon.
Voting runs through 2 p.m. May 29.
Both clubs will have new game-day caps as part of their promotions: Fresno unveiled its “Fighting Taco” logo and the IronPigs a “Fighting Bacon” theme. The loser will have to wear the winner’s cap for a home game in June, the first time such a wager has been made in pro baseball, according to the teams.
The rivalry exists only online for now, with the Grizzlies in the Pacific Coast and the IronPigs in the International League, with a minor possibility it could flare up on the field some day if both make the Triple-A National Championship.
Fresno’s PCL opener is 7:05 p.m. April 6 versus Reno at Chukchansi Park. In addition to its Taco Tuesdays, the Grizzlies will host the seventh edition of its wildly popular Taco Truck Throwdown on July 28-29.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
