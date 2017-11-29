After lost season, Clovis West QB remains a national star. A new jersey helps prove it

Sidelined but certainly not forgotten, Adrian Martinez remains one of the nation’s top high school football recruits without having played a down this season.
The Clovis West High quarterback, for now a University of Tennessee commit, received more affirmation of his star status Wednesday when he was presented with his jersey for the Under Armour All American Game.
Not bad for a guy who hasn’t played a snap as he recovers from surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered while playing basketball.
Cheerleaders, the band and a big crowd helped salute Martinez during the ceremony inside the Golden Eagles gym, part of the game’s coast-to-coast selection tour that Thursday will stop at Edison High to present a jersey to Steve Stephens.
The top 100 players in the nation will compete in Orlando on Jan. 4 in a game broadcast on ESPN2.
“It’s truly an honor to stand here and I can say it’s really been a dream come true,” Martinez said. “There’s much more to accomplish but I’d really like to thank my teammates for helping me get to where I’m at, my family, my parents and really there’s just been so many people that have really contributed to this moment.”
4* QB Adrian Martinez at #OhioState this weekend. Tennessee commit. H/t @Kevin_Noon pic.twitter.com/Pn935If5hJ— Marc Givler (@MarcGivlerBG) November 11, 2017
Martinez said he is on track to play in the Under Armour game, but is less firm on suiting up next season for the Volunteers. There’s a certain Big Ten power that’s also a player in the recruiting war for his services.
“If I don’t stay with Tennessee then Ohio State is the school I’ll probably go with,” Martinez was quoted by USA TODAY. “They’re the other school I’m basically considering.”
