After lost season, Clovis West QB remains a national star. A new jersey helps prove it

Clovis West High's Adrian Martinez receives his Under Armour All American Game jersey Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez remains a highly regarded national recruit, even after sitting out the 2017 season because of injury. He was presented with his Under Armour All American Game jersey at a special rally on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29, at the school. Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez remains a highly regarded national recruit, even after sitting out the 2017 season because of injury. He was presented with his Under Armour All American Game jersey at a special rally on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29, at the school. John Walker The Fresno Bee

