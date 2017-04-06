Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez, a top recruit, undergoes surgery for basketball injury

Highly recruited Class of 2018 quarterback Adrian Martinez, hurt while playing basketball for Clovis West High, needs up to six months to recover from shoulder surgery.
But the Golden Eagles star said he has been assured by colleges that they will honor scholarship offers. Martinez has committed to Cal but is being pursued by others including Alabama.
The Bee’s reigning Football Player of the Year had surgery last month to repair a torn right labrum, with recovery expected to take four to six months. That puts the start of his senior season in football in doubt.
“It’s an unknown timetable right now,” Martinez said. “It’s really depending how well I do in physical therapy. I could miss a few games or I could miss a good chunk of the season. It all depends on my recovery and physical therapy.”
Martinez, listed as a four-star recruit by Scout.com, said he suffered the injury during the Golden Eagles’ basketball playoff game Feb. 24.
Doctors told him it was “everything they expected it to be, that’s what it was, and the surgery went well.”
Martinez, listed at 6 feet, 2 inches and 200 pounds, was to begin rehabilitation Thursday but said he would take it easy to make sure there are no setbacks.
“That’s the way I’m going to have to look at it,” he said. “I really don’t think this will set me back. I think I’ll be fine once I recover and do what I need to do and take my time. I really haven’t got much of a rest in quite some time, and I’m finally able to rest my body and really get 100 percent, which is a good thing.
“I think this is a blessing in disguise and it will be good for my body to get this time to heal.”
Martinez already had planned to skip basketball as a senior to better prepare himself for the college game in football.
Many among the array of Division I universities showing interest in Martinez have been told of the injury, he said, and in return have told him they would honor their scholarship offers. In fact, another entered the picture when Pac-12 Oregon offered him on Sunday. Alabama and Mississippi of the powerful Southeastern Conference provided offers last week.
Blessed to have been offered a scholarship from the University of Oregon!! #DoSomething #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/FLRCB5kks1— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) April 3, 2017
“I told all these schools what happened, and the new schools that offered me,” Martinez said. “I got good positive results from the coaches and that’s been great. I like honesty and transparency, and I feel like that’s the best way to go about everything.”
Martinez said he will take it day by day.
It’s more like shoulder rebuild,” he said. “Get my strength back and get that mobility back in the shoulder and doing the necessary stuff to do to get back to the elite level that I was at.”
▪ Clovis West linebacker DJ Schramm’s first offer came from Mountain West power Boise State on Tuesday.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Quite a list
Schools who’ve offered QB Adrian Martinez a scholarship:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Cal (verbal commitment)
- Central Florida
- Colorado
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Georgia
- Miami (Fla.)
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Rutgers
- San Jose State
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Vanderbilt
- Washington State
- West Virginia
