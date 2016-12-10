Live updates: Sanger, Strathmore seek CIF regional football titles

Sanger High hosts Serra-San Mateo in the North 2-A Regional on Saturday night while Strathmore is home against Horizon Christian Academy-San Diego in the South 6-A bowl as the two central San Joaquin Valley schools attempt to secure a spot in next week’s CIF State Championships.
Full recaps after all games will be available at www.fresnobee.com/sports.
It was a night of near-misses for area schools on Friday. Selma scored in the closing minute to get within one, only to fail on a 2-point pass and lose to Bakersfield Christian 28-27 in the South 4-AA Regional. Mendota’s late rally came up short in a 21-14 loss to Amador-Sutter Creek in the North 6-AA bowl.
Here’s the latest on Saturday’s games:
Sanger 14, Serra 7, 2nd quarter
Super sophomore Jalen Cropper, on the game’s opening possession, raced 59 yards for a touchdown and Christian Graney added a 66-yard scamper as Sanger looked to extend the career of 27-year, 200-game-winning coach Chuck Shidan.
A heavily hometown crowd of at least 6,000 erupted each time at Tom Flores Stadium, where the temperature was 62 degrees at kickoff and the game at least opened without the rain that had been forecast.
Serra tied it on quarterback Sitaleki Nunn’s 4-yard run up the middle with 1:32 left in the first quarter, but Graney delivered an immediate response.
The Apaches are 13-0 as they face Serra (9-4) in what is widely thought could be Shidan’s final season.
The winner will play at noon Dec. 17 versus South 2-A champ Los Angeles (11-3) or Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (13-0) at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.
For additional updates, follow The Bee’s Andy Boogaard @beepreps.
As expected, thousands (7k?) here at Tom Flores Stadium for Sanger v Serra-San Mateo in state 2-A Regional pic.twitter.com/3WTPqzgfPX— Andy Boogaard (@beepreps) December 11, 2016
Strathmore 21, Horizon Christian 14, 2nd quarter
Strathmore scored on its first three possessions while the visitors from San Diego were 2 for 2 in a wild first quarter in Tulare County.
Gilbert Acevedo returned a squib kick 79 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Joseph Garcia rushed 44 yards for a score on his team’s first offensive series and Garcia ran 8 yards for another TD with 2:26 left in the period.
The Panthers, in a game that saw rain begin to fall in the final seconds leading up to the opening whistle, countered on their opening series with a 3-yard pass from Thomas Marcus to Diandre Daniels to tie it 7-7 at 9:02 of the first quarter. It was Daniels again, this time on a 65-yard run to the end zone, to make it 14-14 with 5:33 to go in the first.
Strathmore, like Sanger, also is looking to extend its so far perfect 13-0 season. Horizon Christian is 7-6 but entered averaging 44.8 points in a four-game winning streak.
The winner plays at home at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 against North 6-A champ Brookside Christian-Stockton (9-4) or St. Patrick/St. Vincent-Vallejo (11-3).
Nick Giannandrea (@NickG_FB) is on the scene in Tulare County.
Strathmore takes the field for CIF SoCal Division 6-A football bowl. pic.twitter.com/OD8RqMZHRo— Nick Giannandrea (@NickG_FB) December 11, 2016
Comments