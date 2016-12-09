Mendota’s late rally falls short in state football regional

Mendota High’s perfect prep football season was ended by three quarters of futility.
The Aztecs saw a late comeback fall short, losing 21-14 to Amador-Sutter Creek in the CIF Northern California Regional Division 6-AA Bowl on Friday in Calaveras. Mendota had gone 13-0 en route to West Sierra League and Central Section Division V titles.
Mendota fell behind 21-0 with 5:21 left in the fourth quarter before scoring twice in a 1:12 span to make a game of it. The Aztecs got the ball back with 8 seconds remaining but were unable to come up with a miraculous ending.
Amador (15-1) advances to the CIF State Division 6-AA championship at Rancho Christian-Temecula on Dec. 17. The Eagles (14-2) beat Franklin-Los Angeles 56-21 in the South Regional.
Mendota entered averaging 43.2 points per game and was coming off a 50-22 victory over WSL rival Firebaugh in the section final.
But the Buffaloes held the Aztecs off the scoreboard until 3:30 remained in the fourth quarter. Mikey Medina scored on a 2-yard run and Junior Cardenas passed 5 yards to Julian Cardenas for the other Mendota touchdown.
After a missed Mendota field-goal attempt to open the game, Daylan Thetford broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown.
Amador made it 14-0 in the second on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Burns to Tyler McCoey, and extended the lead to 21-0 in the fourth quarter on Thetford’s 1-yard run.
