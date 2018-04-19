Clovis North basketball player is state sophomore of the year. She credits Jackie White

Rowan Hein of Clovis North has been named sophomore girls basketball state player of the year by Cal-Hi Sports, just the second time a Central Section player has received the honor.
The other? Jackie White of San Joaquin Memorial in 1978, who coincidentally is Hein’s personal basketball trainer, meeting most Fridays in the offseason.
The 5-foot-10 Hein said she was introduced to the former Harlem Globetrotter by her Lady Heat AAU coach Demetrius Porter a year ago. Porter is White’s nephew.
“Coach White is one of the best basketball players ever and I was completely thrilled to be put in the spot” following her on Cal-Hi’s list of Central Section honorees, Hein said.
“She’s taught me so much about being a point guard and how to make decisions,” Hein said. “She’s taught me the great place to take shots and open shots and great decision-making skills and what a point guard needs to do to be a great point guard.”
Hein helped the Broncos to a 26-6 record and a spot in the Central Section Division I final and CIF Southern California Open Division playoffs eight-team bracket. Clovis North’s losses were all to powerhouse teams, including three times to district rival Clovis West.
Hein scored 15.5 points per game and led Clovis North with 4.8 assists a game. Hein had six double-doubles.
“The team was amazing,” she said. “Obviously I couldn’t get that award without them. We played as a team. It’s a season that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
