Memorial girls beat Bakersfield Christian for school’s 10th Central Section title

The Memorial High girls basketball team became the first champion to be crowned at this weekend’s Central Section basketball championships at Selland Arena.
The top-seeded Panthers defeated No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 59-45 Friday afternon to win the Division V title. Its the 10th title in school history.
Center Lucy Parks scored 20 points, including eight in the second quarter, to lead the Panthers (23-8) and be named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Point guard Jada Shakoor had 17 including four 3-pointers.
Trailing 17-15 in the second quarter, Memorial snatched the lead for good on a 7-0 run sparked by a Shakoor 3-pointer.
Leading 22-21 at the half, the Panthers then widened their margin with two sizable runs in the third quarter, scoring six straight to open the period and later putting up 11 in a row to lead by as many as 13.
The Panthers made 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) from the field in the period, while holding the Eagles to just 5 for 16 (31.3).
Kameron Taylor led the Eagles (18-11) with a game-high 23 points and was named MVP for Bakersfield Christian.
