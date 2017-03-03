Memorial girls beat Bakersfield Christian for school’s 10th Central Section title

6:17 Watch highlights of all 10 2016 Central Section basketball finals Pause

1:09 Freshman, sophomore lead Buchanan girls to state cross country medals

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

0:44 Gang violence crackdown

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

2:26 Game review: 'Horizon Zero Dawn'