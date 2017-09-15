Clovis West adjusting fine to life without QB Adrian Martinez

Clovis West High hasn’t had the luxury of suiting up Tennessee commit Adrian Martinez at quarterback this season.
But the Golden Eagles have found plenty of ways to light up the scoreboard so far.
And while the first two games featured the passing attack of junior replacement quarterback Dante Chachere, the Eagle went to the ground Friday again and again in a 42-12 win against out-of-section opponent Rocklin at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Chachere ran in two scores Friday and Rodney Wright rushed in a pair of touchdowns, as well, as the Eagles finished with six rushing touchdowns on the night.
Clovis West has scored at least 30 points in each of its games and is averaging 34 points for the season.
Martinez, The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Year after amassing nearly 3,869 total yards and 41 touchdowns, is expected to miss the entire season while recovering from a torn labrum in the right shoulder.
He announced this week he’ll skip his spring semester at Clovis West to enroll early at Tennessee, particularly to better rehab his throwing shoulder.
“It’s a risk worth taking,” Martinez said while on KMPH this week. “I get to start college. They’re paying for this. Start spring practice. Get affiliated with the playbook and coaches and some of the players.
“I really feel like I’m giving myself a head start in the game. The pros outweigh the cons.”
Eagles linebacker D.J. Schramm, a Boise State commit, also is expected to leave Clovis West after the fall semester to start college early.
Chachere, by the way, has filled in valiantly so far, throwing five touchdown passes for the season.
