Jeff Tedford adds six to Fresno State football staff

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford announced on Tuesday his first hires for the program, including four assistant coaches.
The additions include Jamie Christian (running backs), Kirby Moore (wide receivers), Scott Thompson (tight ends) and J.D. Williams (defensive backs).
In addition, Spencer Harris and Brian Wilkinson were hired as director of football operations and director of player personnel, respectively.
Three of the coaches are former Bulldog players. Two of the hires come from Washington, where Tedford was a consultant for offensive coaches before being was hired as Fresno State’s head coach in November.
There are the first staff hires for Tedford, who chose not to retain any coaches from Fresno State’s 2015 program.
Christian was the running backs coach for UNLV this past season and in 2015. He played fullback for Fresno State from 1991 to 1993; Tedford’s first year as a Bulldog assistant coach was 1992.
Moore was a graduate assistant coach for Washington this year. He played four seasons four Boise State; his older brother, Kellen, was the Broncos’ quarterback. Both were on the Boise State team that defeated TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in 2010.
Thompson was an assistant coach for tight ends and special team at USC this season. In 2015, he was the Trojans’ director of scouting and high school relations in 2015. Thompson played tight end for Fresno State from 1995-98; Tedford was his coach for three seasons.
Williams was the defensive backs coach for UNLV the past two seasons. He coached the secondary at Fresno State in 2000-01 and played for the Bulldogs in 1986-89. In 1990, he was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills. He played in the pros for seven years.
Harris has been on Washington’s staff the past three seasons, most recently as assistant director of player personnel.
Wilkinson comes from USA Football, where he was operations director. He was Boise State’s director of football operations in 2014 and 2015.
This story will be updated.
