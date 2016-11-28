Jeff Tedford releases all of the Fresno State football coaching staff

New Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford released the entire Bulldogs coaching staff Monday, the university announced.
In a tweet, Fresno State said a national search is underway to fill all the vacancies and a new staff is expected to be in place by early December.
Official athletics release. pic.twitter.com/TUonnGw8Mf— Fresno St. Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) November 28, 2016
“As we move forward, I felt it was best for this program to have a fresh start as we start to build for the future,” Tedford says in the tweet.
This story will be updated.
