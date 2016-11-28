Fresno State Football

November 28, 2016 1:56 PM

Jeff Tedford releases all of the Fresno State football coaching staff

The Fresno Bee

New Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford released the entire Bulldogs coaching staff Monday, the university announced.

In a tweet, Fresno State said a national search is underway to fill all the vacancies and a new staff is expected to be in place by early December.

“As we move forward, I felt it was best for this program to have a fresh start as we start to build for the future,” Tedford says in the tweet.

This story will be updated.

Fresno State Football

