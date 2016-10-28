Live updates: Fresno State faces Air Force in Mountain West football

Fresno State overcame a three-and-out on its first possession before forcing a fumble to set up its second, leading to Chason Virgil’s 36-yard touchdown pass to KeeSean Johnson for a 7-0 first-quarter lead over Air Force on Friday night in the first game since Tim DeRuyter was fired as Bulldogs coach.
Inside linebacker Nela Otukolo stopped the Falcons’ Parker Wilson for a 1-yard loss, Wilson fumbled and James Bailey recovered at the Bulldogs 43. Fresno State had forced one turnover in its past four games.
From there, it took just four plays for the Bulldogs to get on the board, with Virgil throwing deep down the middle and Johnson hauling in the pass with a slight leap in between two defenders just before the goal line with 7:55 to play.
Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was in charge as the interim coach after DeRuyter was let go Sunday. The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-4 Mountain West) are guaranteed a third straight losing season as they look to break a six-game losing streak.
It was the fourth time this season Bulldogs have scored first, having also done so against Sacramento State, Tulsa and Nevada. The only game they won was the home opener against Sac State.
The Falcons, who have dropped three straight, are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference. Their best scoring chance ended with Luke Strebel’s 27-yard missed field goal with 1:22 to go in the quarter.
▪ Senior wideout Aaron Peck went through pregame workouts and looked to be available to play against the Falcons in a game that drew a relatively sparse turnout to Bulldog Stadium. The game was being broadcast on ESPN2. Peck, who sat out last season with a foot injury that required surgery, missed last week’s game with the ankle injury.
▪ The Bulldogs made it official on tight end Chad Olsen, announcing the junior had voluntarily left the program. Fresno State confirmed earlier this week that Olsen was not with the team while dealing with personal issues. A product of Pleasant Valley in Chico, he finishes with 38 career catches for 463 yards and seven touchdowns. Olsen played in five games with four starts this season.
▪ Fresno State cornerback Tank Kelly will not play against Air Force while serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
Comments