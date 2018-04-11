Bryson Williams will transfer after Fresno State grants release from scholarship

Fresno State baskeball forward Bryson Williams requested and was granted a release from his scholarship, allowing the Roosevelt High graduate to transfer to any program outside the Mountain West Conference.
Williams, who averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds last season as a sophomore, was a third-team all-conference selection. He had been considering a transfer during the season, which for the Bulldogs ended with a loss to San Diego State in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. Fresno State finished 21-11 and 11-7 in the Mountain West.
"Bryson did a great job while he was here," said Justin Hutson, who became Fresno State's new head coach last week. "We released him and wish him well. I'm meeting with all of the student-athletes, calling their parents and recruiting people now."
Fresno State did not restrict Williams from transferring to any programs outside the Mountain West. He will have to sit out next season under NCAA rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
