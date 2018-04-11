Bryson Williams will transfer after Fresno State grants release from scholarship

SHARE COPY LINK Watch Fresno State's Bryson Williams as a senior at Fresno's Roosevelt High. That season, he set a Central Section record for scoring. Bryant-Jon Anteola banteola@fresnobee.com

Watch Fresno State's Bryson Williams as a senior at Fresno's Roosevelt High. That season, he set a Central Section record for scoring. Bryant-Jon Anteola banteola@fresnobee.com