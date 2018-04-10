Former Roosevelt High star Bryson Williams considers leaving Fresno State basketball team

Fresno State men's basketball forward Bryson Williams is considering a transfer from his hometown program but has yet to request a release from his scholarship.
The former Roosevelt High star, who last season averaged 13.8 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds, and was selected to the All-Mountain West Conference third team, said his decision has nothing to do with new coach Justin Hutson, who was hired April 5 to replace Rodney Terry.
Williams said going to another program would be more about improving his game, which could work its way to the perimeter after playing as a four and a five the past two seasons in helping the Bulldogs to 20-13 and 21-11 finishes.
"I think a lot of coach Hutson," Williams said. "I feel like this program can go a long way. I've just been working on my game. That time, sitting out with a transfer and all that, that would just give me time to be a whole lot better. I feel like there are a lot of parts of my game that I can improve on.
"It's still in discussions with my family, but I'm just trying to work on being a better player and being the best I can, working on the things I can improve on."
Williams cited the improvement this season by Fresno State guards Noah Blackwell and Braxton Huggins and forward Eric Vila, who sat out the season under NCAA rules after transferring in from Long Beach State, New Mexico State and Texas A&M, respectively.
All three will be eligible next season.
Last season as a sophomore, the 6-foot-8 Williams hit 59.6 percent of his shots, second-best in the Mountain West, and displayed a solid mid-range game when opportunities were presented to him., scoring off straight-line drives and jump shots out to 18 feet. He can handle the ball and defend at multiple positions. He was 1 for 4 on 3-pointers. Playing around the basket as a freshman in 2017, he did not attempt a 3-point shot.
Hutson has met with Williams and will continue to do so, as he is with all of the Bulldogs' players.
"I have to re-recruit all of them," Hutson said. "I'm calling their parents. I'm talking to each guy individually. I've been doing that since I got the job.
"Obviously, Bryson is very important. I have heard all of the rumors and we are meeting and talking and trying to meet with everybody in his circle."
If Williams were to request a release, Fresno State would have seven days to respond. It would not likely release Williams to a Mountain West program or to Texas-El Paso and Terry, the Bulldogs' former coach.
Williams would have to sit out the 2018-19 season and have two years of eligibility remaining as a transfer.
Freshmen released
Fresno State on Monday granted releases to point guard Isaac Likekele and forward/center Efe Odigie, Texas high school seniors who had signed national letters of intent during the November early signing period,
"Not having a relationship with those guys, I think it was best for both parties," Hutson said. "We wish them well. It frees us up and it frees them up."
