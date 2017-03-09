Fresno State holds off New Mexico in MW Tournament opener

Deshon Taylor hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:09 to play, added a steal a half-minute later that led to a pair of Jaron Hopkins free throws and Fresno State hung on to beat New Mexico 65-60 in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal Thursday afternoon.
The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (20-11) advance to face top-seeded Nevada (26-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Win there and Fresno State returns to Saturday’s championship for a shot at a second straight automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulldogs swept two regular-season games against the Wolf Pack.
Taylor, who hit two free throws with 2 seconds remaining to account for the final score, finished with a game-high 21 points. Hopkins added 12 along with eight rebounds. Jahmel Taylor had nine rebounds and six points.
Elijah Brown scored 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting for the Lobos (17-14), who hit 40.7 percent of their shots from the field and 12 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing moments, the first with 1:21 remaining to get New Mexico within 60-57. Jahmel Taylor answered with a 3-pointer (off a Deshon Taylor assist), following a Cullen Russo miss and Paul Watson’s offensive rebound, with 18 seconds to go.
The second of Brown’s late 3-pointers came with just 4 seconds to go.
Fresno State was 21 of 57 (36.8 percent) from the field, but did hit eight 3-pointers compared with the Lobos’ four and hit 15 of 18 free-throw attempts.
The Bulldogs started slowly, trailing throughout the opening stages of the game including 22-10 with 9:45 left in the first half.
Russo’s basket tied it 29-29 with 2:55 remaining. Deshon Taylor’s 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer sent the Bulldogs into the locker room with a 36-35 lead.
