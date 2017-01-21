When Nevada gets close, Hopkins keeps the Bulldogs moving to big win

Through the opening of the second half, the one thing that stood out for Fresno State guard Jaron Hopkins was turnovers. He had five in his first 9 minutes, playing a bit too fast.
But when a Bulldogs lead that had been double-digits was cut to two, it was Hopkins that responded.
The 6-foot-5 junior carried Fresno State to an 81-76 victory over Nevada on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center, the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory over a team that was leading the Mountain West Conference at tipoff.
Of the Bulldogs’ final 10 baskets, Hopkins had a hand in eight, filling out a stat line in a way that is becoming habit: 19 points, six rebounds, five assists.
“Hop, he came to play,” coach Rodney Terry said. “But Hop has been doing that. We just kept playing.”
FRESNO STATE 81, NEVADA 76
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Williams
27
4-8
6-6
8
5
14
Bittner
12
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
D.Taylor
33
6-9
3-3
1
1
18
J.Taylor
33
2-4
5-6
2
1
10
Watson
33
3-7
3-5
6
4
10
Edo
28
2-8
2-4
7
1
6
Hopkins
23
9-11
1-1
6
3
19
Carter
11
2-3
0-0
2
4
4
Totals
200
28-51
20-25
33
20
81
Percentages: FG .549, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (D.Taylor 3-5, J.Taylor 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bittner 0-1, Edo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocks: 2 (Bittner, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Hopkins 6, Watson 3, Bittner 2, Williams 2, Carter, Edo). Steals: 3 (Bittner, D.Taylor, J.Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.
Nevada
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Oliver
26
3-5
0-0
3
3
8
Drew
35
5-10
2-3
3
5
13
Fenner
40
8-16
1-1
3
5
18
Marshall
40
8-16
5-6
2
4
25
Caroline
39
3-9
4-7
3
2
10
Carlson
7
0-1
0-0
3
0
0
King
5
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Ramsey
4
0-0
2-2
0
2
2
Hall
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Tooley
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-58
14-19
17
21
76
Percentages: FG .466, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Marshall 4-7, Oliver 2-4, Drew 1-3, Fenner 1-5, Caroline 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocks: 4 (Oliver 3, Carlson). Turnovers: 8 (Drew 2, Marshall 2, Oliver 2, Caroline, Fenner). Steals: 7 (Marshall 3, Drew 2, Fenner 2). Technical Fouls: None.
Fresno State
39
42
—
81
Nevada
26
50
—
76
