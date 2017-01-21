Fresno State Basketball

January 21, 2017 5:59 PM

When Nevada gets close, Hopkins keeps the Bulldogs moving to big win

By Robert Kuwada

Reno

Through the opening of the second half, the one thing that stood out for Fresno State guard Jaron Hopkins was turnovers. He had five in his first 9 minutes, playing a bit too fast.

But when a Bulldogs lead that had been double-digits was cut to two, it was Hopkins that responded.

The 6-foot-5 junior carried Fresno State to an 81-76 victory over Nevada on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center, the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive victory over a team that was leading the Mountain West Conference at tipoff.

Of the Bulldogs’ final 10 baskets, Hopkins had a hand in eight, filling out a stat line in a way that is becoming habit: 19 points, six rebounds, five assists.

“Hop, he came to play,” coach Rodney Terry said. “But Hop has been doing that. We just kept playing.”

Up next

FRESNO STATE

VS. UTAH STATE

  • Saturday, Jan. 28: 6 p.m. at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (10,270) in Logan, Utah
  • Records: Bulldogs 13-7, 5-3 Mountain West; Aggies 8-9, 2-4
  • Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network/KFIG (AM 940)
  • Notable: Utah State had a home game on Saturday night against Colorado State. The Aggies are led by Jalen Moore, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, sixth in the conference.

FRESNO STATE 81, NEVADA 76

Fresno State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Williams

27

4-8

6-6

8

5

14

Bittner

12

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

D.Taylor

33

6-9

3-3

1

1

18

J.Taylor

33

2-4

5-6

2

1

10

Watson

33

3-7

3-5

6

4

10

Edo

28

2-8

2-4

7

1

6

Hopkins

23

9-11

1-1

6

3

19

Carter

11

2-3

0-0

2

4

4

Totals

200

28-51

20-25

33

20

81

Percentages: FG .549, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (D.Taylor 3-5, J.Taylor 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bittner 0-1, Edo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocks: 2 (Bittner, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Hopkins 6, Watson 3, Bittner 2, Williams 2, Carter, Edo). Steals: 3 (Bittner, D.Taylor, J.Taylor). Technical Fouls: None.

Nevada

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Oliver

26

3-5

0-0

3

3

8

Drew

35

5-10

2-3

3

5

13

Fenner

40

8-16

1-1

3

5

18

Marshall

40

8-16

5-6

2

4

25

Caroline

39

3-9

4-7

3

2

10

Carlson

7

0-1

0-0

3

0

0

King

5

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Ramsey

4

0-0

2-2

0

2

2

Hall

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Tooley

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-58

14-19

17

21

76

Percentages: FG .466, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Marshall 4-7, Oliver 2-4, Drew 1-3, Fenner 1-5, Caroline 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocks: 4 (Oliver 3, Carlson). Turnovers: 8 (Drew 2, Marshall 2, Oliver 2, Caroline, Fenner). Steals: 7 (Marshall 3, Drew 2, Fenner 2). Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno State

39

42

81

Nevada

26

50

76

