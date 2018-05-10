WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez set to defend title in Fresno

Jose Ramirez will defend his WBC super lightweight world title on July 7 at the Save Mart Center.
Tickets, priced $10-$150, go on sale at noon Thursday at the box office and ticketmaster.com.
"It has been my dream to become a world champion," Ramirez said. "It's now my duty to defend this belt at home for my city, fans and everything I fight for. I'm blessed to have this opportunity."
His opponent hasn't been named but it's certainly not mandatory challenger Regis Prograis. He'll be fighting in the World Boxing Super Series 8-man tournament in the 140-pound division.
Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) won the then-vacant WBC title when he defeated Amir Imam by unanimous decision on March 17 in New York City.
Undercard bouts include central San Joaquin Valley prospects Bryan Lua, Isidro Ochoa and Gabe Flores Jr.
Ramirez's fight will be shown on ESPN.
Fans who purchase tickets to the Ramirez fight will also receive a voucher redeemable for a $20 ticket to the May 26 card at the Save Mart Center for $5.
The May 26 world championship doubleheader card features 115-pound world champions Jerwin Ancajas and Kal Yafai in separate bouts.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
