Jose Ramirez realizes his dream, wins world boxing title

Jose Ramirez realized the dream that began as a youngster in Avenal, winning the WBC world super lightweight boxing championship Saturday in New York City.

The undefeated Ramirez controlled the 12-round fight start to finish, especially in the final round when he was waiting for Imam at the bell and staggered his opponent at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The judges scored the entertaining fight unanimously for Ramirez: 115-113, 117-111, 120-108. The 25-year-old Ramirez improved his pro record to 22-0 with 16 knockouts. Imam fell to 21-2.

"It's a dream come true," Ramirez said in a post-fight interview in the ring with ESPN. "I love getting my second wind, you could tell in the last round I was having fun."

Ramirez also took the moment to call for immigration reform.

Neither boxer scored a knockdown, but Ramirez outpunched Imam throughout. ESPN statistics showed that Ramirez landed 228 power punches to 108 by Imam.





ESPN color commentator Timothy Bradley, a former five-time world champion now retired, said he was impressed with the aggressive style Ramirez showed.

Ramirez is the first central San Joaquin Valley native to win a WBC world title.





Other former world champions to reside in Fresno, but not born in the area: former National Boxing Association world welterweight champion Young Corbett III of Potenza, Italy; three-time world champion Jenifer Alcorn of San Luis Obispo and former IBF featherweight world champion Hector Lizarraga of Mexico.

This story will be updated.