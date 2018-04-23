5 days without using social media

Anywhere you go you’ll always catch someone on their phone texting or on social media.
It makes it nearly impossible to have human interaction with someone nowadays.
Seeing that this is so frequent in my generation and others, I decided to go five days without using social media.
What I noticed within myself was I could actually focus more on things like schoolwork, family relationships and talking to people face-to-face.
I did tend to have some anxiety toward the end of the night and even had dreams about being on social media when I knew I couldn’t.
Also when not using social media, you are thrown out of this loop that everyone is in – from seeing a new funny meme or caption someone posted.
It was strange being the observer, but overall, I realized social media is a good way to communicate and stay connected with people. It’s not needed but fun. Don’t make it creepy by searching for the cute girl or guy you just saw at your job, just say something in person and see how that goes.
Also, don’t let social media consume your life unless you’re getting paid for it.
Irene Ochoa, Clovis
