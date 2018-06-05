Madera County District Attorney David Linn trails in bid for re-election

Madera County District Attorney David Linn's bid for re-election was looking doubtful Tuesday, as he trailed his two competitors by a large margin.
With 87 percent of the precints reporting at 10:30 p.m., Linn had just 22.2 percent of the vote with 3,424 total votes.
His challengers, Sally Orme Moreno and Paul Hornick, were leading the votes and are likely headed to a run-off in the November general election, since neither appeared to have a bead on a majority vote.
"I am very happy with that and we are ready to take a little break and hit it hard for November," Moreno said.
Moreno, a senior deputy district attorney in Fresno County, had the most votes with 6,837 or 44.3 percent. Hornick, a senior deputy district attorney under Linn, got 5,170 votes for 33.5 percent of the vote.
Linn was not ready to concede Tuesday night, saying that there still was a chance he could move into second place.
"We just don't know at this point," Linn said. "The people vote for who they want to vote for. My only hope is that if I am not the next DA, the next DA will continue to bring transparency to county government."
Linn's campaign for another four-year term was marred by controversy. The Madera County Board of Supervisors censured Linn, a Vietnam veteran and longtime lawyer, last November..
In a report to the board, Linn was accused of workplace harassment, discrimination, and abuse. Linn has vehemently denied the charges and claims the board was retaliating against him for opening a corruption investigation against them. The investigation has been turned over to the Attorney General's office and is ongoing.
Both of Linn's challengers seized on the board's censure, calling Linn a weak leader, unprofessional and lacking in the legal skills to be an effective prosecutor.
Both Hornick and Moreno received some heavy backing from law enforcement, including key endorsements from Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney and the Madera County Deputy Sheriff's Association. Hornick has been endorsed by the Madera Police Officers Association and Madera County Prosecutors Association.
