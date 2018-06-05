Election starts with a few blips. Too soon to tell how many will vote, officials say

Voters in the central San Joaquin Valley began trickling into election precincts to cast ballots Tuesday on a clear, crisp morning.
Elections officials in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties at 8:30 a.m. said there had been no major problems reported with voting, but a voting machine at a Clovis precinct had a momentary glitch when voters showed up at 7 a.m. and at one northeast Fresno precinct a voter said there were no ballots when she came to vote.
Elizabeth Fox, 36, said there was a line of voters waiting outside Bethany Church on North Maple Avenue at 6:45 a.m., but when the doors opened at 7 a.m. there were no ballots for voters in Precinct 200. "The poll inspector did not show up this morning," she said.
After some confusion, voters were given the option of voting by provisional ballot or using the electronic voting machine. Fox said the machine to vote electronically was not working and several voters left without casting votes: "I saw at least five people walk away."
Fox called the Fresno County Registrar of Voters office to report the problem.
She said she'll return to vote later.
"I have been a voters since I was 18 and I have no plans to stop any time in the near future," Fox said.
Fresno County Registrar Brandi Orth said the problem is fixed and anyone who left Precinct 200 without voting can contact her office. "We will make sure to get a ballot to them," Orth said.
It was too soon to know voter turnout in the Valley, but Emily Oliveira, elections program coordinator for Tulare County, said voters are showing up: "I know at the elections office we've had a pretty steady steam already."
In Fresno County, Orth said "we're having what looks like a slow turnout," but a snap tally at five or six precincts would be made about 10 a.m. "By mid-morning or noonish, we'll at least know who showed up this morning," she said.
Madera County was a "Voter Choice Act" county and had mailed everyone a ballot, so Registrar Rebecca Martinez said "we assumed that people would be returning their ballots by mail as opposed to visiting the vote centers."
And in Kings County, a good early turnout of voters at the elections office was heartening. "We're doing good," said manager Cheryl Ballin.
