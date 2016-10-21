Visalia Unified candidates want to attract teachers, plan for growth

Three seats on the Visalia Unified School District’s Board of Trustees are up for election Nov. 8, but only one is contested.
Voters in Area 5 will choose between three candidates, bringing on a new face or a familiar one who once served on the board. Incumbents Lucia Vazquez (Area 6) and William Fulmer Jr. (Area 7) are running unopposed.
Patricia Griswold and Michael Washam are the newcomers although many may know them from their professional work. Griswold, 56, is a special education teacher for the Tulare County Office of Education. Washam, 55, is economic development and planning director for the Tulare County Economic Development Office.
Griswold is married to Bee reporter and columnist Lewis Griswold.
The third candidate is mail carrier Niessen Foster, 65, who served on the board between 1999 and 2002. He resigned, under pressure from the board and the superintendent, after he was accused of disclosing information from confidential closed-session discussions.
They’re running to replace Area 5 Trustee Donna Martin, who announced she’s not seeking reelection.
Griswold is running for school board because of her passion for education and her belief “that all students deserve a public education that prepares them for life in the 21st century.” That includes “academic achievement and civic mindedness so we produce graduates that grow our community,” Griswold states in The Bee’s voter guide. Her three children attended Visalia schools. The youngest is a senior at Mt. Whitney High School.
Washam believes he has the qualifications and business perspective to help the district. He states in The Bee’s voter guide that he wants to promote and support student achievement through quality programs, staff and facilities, be a responsible steward of district resources and promote ethical leadership through transparency and accountability. Two of Washam’s three children attend Visalia schools.
Foster did not answer questions for the voter guide and did not return calls.
Griswold and Washam identified the district’s biggest challenges as growth, improving academics and recruiting and retaining qualified teachers. Both say they recognize a need for a new high school and creating a supportive environment to attract teachers.
“It is critical to plan appropriately and ensure that our existing ‘legacy’ schools located in central Visalia, Goshen and Ivanhoe are not neglected,” Washam says. “I would address this by smart planning that will include robust community engagement and ensure the process of staffing does not negatively affect existing schools.”
When it comes to teachers, Griswold says, “recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers should include competitive salaries as wells as classroom support and staff development.”
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Area 5
Niessen Foster
Age: 65
Occupation: mail carrier
Patricia Griswold
Age: 56
Occupation: special education teacher
Family: Married, three children
Facebook: Friends of Patricia Griswold
Michael G. Washam
Age: 55
Occupation: economic development and planning director for Tulare County
Family: Married, three children
Web: electwasham.com
Facebook: Elect Michael Washam for Visalia School Board - Area 5
