Longshot challengers hope to dislodge entrenched Valley congressmen

5:09 Fresno mayoral candidates answer: Homelessness Pause

1:35 Swearengin endorses Brand for Fresno mayor

1:06 H. Spees endorses Lee Brand in Fresno mayoral race

1:25 Amy Shuklian on what a successful run for Tulare County supervisor looks like

1:02 Magsig: 'I look forward to hitting the ground running'

3:32 Spees: 'We are one Fresno'

0:33 She votes without leaving her car

1:05 Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth talks about June 7 primary

2:07 Clint Olivier and his son Conrad speak to supporters in 31st Assembly District

1:00 Joaquin Arambula talks to voters in 31st Assembly District