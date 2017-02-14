Mayor Lee Brand attracts protesters over his sanctuary city stance

0:24 House fire on North Roosevelt Avenue in Fresno Pause

1:06 50th World Ag Expo gets off to a foggy start

1:40 Rib-eye steak sandwiches a huge hit at World Ag Expo

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

0:34 St. Bernard from Fresno wins Best of Breed at Westminster

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno