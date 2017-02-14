Mayor Lee Brand attracts protesters over his sanctuary city stance

A small but vocal group of protesters greeted Fresno Mayor Lee Brand as he prepared to address the Fresno Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Fresno resident Shannon Kurtz, armed with a megaphone, led a medley of chants on the sidewalk outside The Grand 1401 at Tuolumne and Fulton streets. Brand was there for a brunch session to discuss his business-building plans.
But it was Brand's comments to The Bee last month declaring Fresno is not a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants that stirred Kurtz's passion.
"We demand sanctuary," Kurtz shouted as other protesters held signs silently. Brand, she said, "is scared of the federal government" and "is not fit to be our mayor."
"Deportation is genocide," Kurtz added.
Inside the ballroom, where the chants were almost inaudible, Brand brushed off the complaints.
"No matter what I say, people are going to be offended," Brand said.
"Fresno is not a sanctuary city," he repeated. But, Brand said, Fresno continued to have a 15-year-old policy in place "that the Fresno Police Department doesn't participate in enforcing federal immigration laws."
"Our policy is similar to 90 percent of cities that call themselves sanctuaries," Brand added.
Brand acknowledged he is walking a fine line between the Trump administration that has threatened to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities and a California government that is considering legislation to become a sanctuary state.
This story will be updated.
