Brand: Only difference between Fresno and sanctuary cities ‘are words with no definition’

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, in an effort to calm concerns about his recent statement that Fresno won’t be a sanctuary city for refugees and undocumented immigrants, said Thursday the only difference between Fresno and other cities “are words with no definition.”
Brand, along with police Chief Jerry Dyer and Fresno Council Members Esmeralda Soria and Oliver Baines, spoke to the media after meeting with leaders of the Latino, African-American and Muslim communities. The police department will continue to follow a policy it has adhered to for 15 years, which is to “enforce the law without regard to immigrant status, not to enforce immigration law,” Brand said.
Brand and Dyer both said the definition of a sanctuary city is unclear, and any definitions used by cities nationwide are inconsistent. However, Brand said he didn’t want to “mince words” over the label of a sanctuary city, adding that the city’s policies will not change.
At a Jan. 25 meeting with The Fresno Bee’s editorial board, Brand said he didn’t want to jeopardize federal funds for public works projects he said the city needs with a sanctuary city declaration. Brand said he was stuck between a Democratic governor and a Republican president, and needed to take a neutral stance to maintain a good relationship with both.
“I’m not going to make Fresno a sanctuary city because I don’t want to make Fresno ineligible from receiving potentially millions of dollars in infrastructure and other types of projects,” he told The Bee board. “My philosophy is to follow the law and to avoid these national culture-war questions.”
On Thursday, Brand said he had heard from residents concerned about his statements, and that he “listened with the heart and with my head.” He said he would continue to govern Fresno based on what he believes is best for the entire city.
Dyer said law enforcement depends on residents trusting what officers do. “We don’t want to do anything to violate that trust, regardless of immigration status.” The police chief echoed Brand’s words from last month, saying his department is caught between governments in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. That said, he reiterated “the role of police is to protect and serve everybody, documented or not.”
“The last thing we need is the burden of enforcing immigration laws,” Dyer said. “We already have our hands full.”
Soria said more than two dozen community leaders had talked to Brand about the “dangers and benefits” of sanctuary status.
“Nothing has changed,” Soria said. “We will continue to roll out the welcome mat to immigrants.”
Baines thanked the mayor for being his inclusive in his decisions surrounding this issue. He wanted to assure people that “no agent of this city” will arrest someone based only on residency or immigration status.
This story will be updated.
