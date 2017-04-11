Drought busted: Bureau of Reclamation boosts water allocation to 100 percent for west-side farmers

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation had a change of heart and is boosting the water allocation for farmers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to 100 percent for the first time since 2006.
The announcement Tuesday comes only weeks after the bureau told growers that they would receive 65 percent of the contract supply from the Central Valley Project.
“Following the California Department of Water Resources exceptional March 30 snow survey results, Reclamation is pleased to announce this increase to a 100 percent allocation for our south-of-Delta water contractors,” acting regional director Pablo Arroyave said in a news release. “However, as Governor Brown reminded us last week when lifting California’s drought state of emergency, the next drought could be around the corner. It is crucial that we remain vigilant in conserving our precious water resources.”
This story will be updated.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments