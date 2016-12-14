Fresno Unified: Hanson’s biggest critic named school board president

Two days after Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson announced he will step down, trustee Brooke Ashjian – one of his biggest critics – was named school board president.
The district’s newest trustees, Claudia Cazares and Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas, who were sworn in Wednesday, voted in favor of Ashjian to take the helm, beating out trustee Christopher De La Cerda for the nomination.
Trustee Carol Mills also voted for Ashjian, along with himself, leading to a 4-3 majority.
The tension on the board during the vote was clear. Hanson, who led the nomination process, allowed De La Cerda’s nomination to come first despite Mills’ objections. Mills said the process typically allows nominations alphabetically.
“We haven’t always done it that way. We’ve done it a number of ways,” Hanson shot back, proceeding with De La Cerda’s nomination.
Trustees Valerie Davis, Cal Johnson, and De La Cerda voted for De La Cerda, with abstentions from Ashjian, Cazares and a no from Mills and Jonasson Rosas.
This story will be updated.
