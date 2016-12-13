‘I’m not running from a damn thing’: Hanson says departure unrelated to FBI investigation

Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson said Tuesday that his decision to end his tenure this summer is not related to the federal investigation of the district’s no-bid contracts for school construction projects.
Hanson specifically criticized The Bee for reporting on the ongoing FBI investigation, saying, "I've heard this thing is all but done but they (the FBI) just don't want to say that yet.”
“I’m not running from a damn thing,” Hanson said in a morning news conference, saying he’s undeterred by his critics.
While the school board voted to extend Hanson’s contract in November through 2021, Hanson said his decision to leave in August is not a resignation and is not him “stepping down.”
This story will be updated.
