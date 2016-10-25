Complaint: Fresno Unified school board member failed to disclose $1 million in income

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood Pause

1:43 Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

0:38 Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman discusses security breach

1:46 Music student balances gender identity, voice

2:09 Interim Fresno State coach Eric Kiesau wants to end rough football season on positive note

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

1:10 Bishop Ron Allen, other area leaders speak out against Prop. 64

0:48 4 things you need to know about the new iPhone 7