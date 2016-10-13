‘No blank checks’: Opposition grows against Fresno Unified’s school bond

Two Fresno Unified school board members joined city leaders on Thursday to oppose Measure X, the school district’s $225 million bond up for vote next month.
Trustee Brooke Ashjian led the news conference outside school district headquarters alongside fellow trustee Carol Mills, Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau, county supervisor Andreas Borgeas, Fresno Lincoln Club leader Tal Cloud and others to urge voters to reject the proposed bond, saying district leaders have not been clear about where the money would go.
Brandau compared the district’s handling of the bond process to a controversial statement made in 2010 by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi regarding health-care legislation: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it.”
Brandau said the city would not treat public money the way Fresno Unified has. “When we come before council and we’re going to spend taxpayers’ money, we are responsible to know all the details of where that money is going to be spent,” he said. “As an elected official, this is just not a model I can follow.”
Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson has faced criticism for allegedly not listening to families’ needs for their schools and for bypassing the school board and allowing upper management to decide which facilities would benefit from bond money. The vote for Measure X comes in the midst of a federal investigation of the use of Measure Q – a bond passed in 2010 that paid for controversial no-bid contracts.
Fresno Unified has not honored the public process and now they’re scrambling to look good in the 11th hour.
Former Fresno Unitied trustee Michelle Asadoorian
On Wednesday, Hanson held a press conference of his own, releasing more details about how the bond money would be spent if passed, and said if Measure X fails, students would suffer “irreparable damage.” Hanson said the district’s process has been transparent, pointing to community meetings and online surveys that were conducted to gain public input.
But Mills said passing Measure X would actually cause irreparable damage, because if Fresno Unified leaders mishandle the funds it could prevent the district from passing bonds in the future. She said under the current process, voters are being misled.
“If you look at what is in the voter pamphlet and on the ballot, it lists every single school in this district, but the majority of those campuses will not be receiving funds out of this bond,” Mills said. “When you talk to families and you ask them, ‘Do you think you’re going to get money from this bond?,’ the answer is yes. They think that because it’s listed they’re going to get it, but the fine print says it ‘may.’”
Former Fresno Unified Trustee Michelle Asadoorian – who publicly butted heads with Hanson during her time on the board – said the bond measure needs to be put on pause until the FBI concludes its investigation. She said Hanson’s news conference on Wednesday was too little, too late.
I can’t go out and advocate for a project without knowing the details of it. That’s just good old fashioned due diligence.
Fresno County Supervisor Andreas Borgeas
“Fresno Unified has not honored the public process and now they’re scrambling to look good in the 11th hour,” she said. “We can’t trust a system that is currently smack dab in the middle of an FBI investigation.”
Ashjian also took issue with one of the district’s main selling points of the bond: it won’t hike tax rates. If Measure X passes, the current tax rate will stay the same because taxpayers will pay off a previous bond at the same time.
“This is the first time that your tax bills are going to go down. If we don’t pass X, your tax bill goes down,” he said. “One bond is expiring and they want to add another bond to it so it keeps the tax bill the same. I’m saying save the money. We’re not ready. No blank checks.”
Hanson had a news conference planned for 1:30 p.m. This story will be updated.
Mackenzie Mays: 559-441-6412, @MackenzieMays
Comments