A gun, a Bible and bombs in a 'pigsty'": Police probe southwest Fresno murder

Fresno police have a person of interest detained in connection with a murder Thursday night in southwest Fresno, where officers found a gun on a Bible and bombs nearby in a home Fresno Police Chief described as an absolute "pigsty."
The victim was shot to death with multiple rounds near Fig and North avenues, and the suspect, described by the chief as a "person of interest" in the homicide, surrendered to officers late Thursday after a SWAT team was called to the scene.
The chief described a seemingly bizarre situation at home next to where the victim was found, where officers served a search warrant and found what appears to be the murder weapon placed upon a Bible. Nearby were a number of explosive devices in a home where food was thrown everywhere.
Dyer said police are not ready to release the name of the shooting victim or the man who is being questioned by detectives. He said there were about eight people living in the home near the crime scene. Others may live in a trailer on the property and in a tree house in the back of the property.
He said detectives have a number of mysteries to solve at the crime scene, including the reason the explosive devices were in the home as well as the motive for the shooting. Neither the victim nor the suspect appear to have local criminal records, he said.
This story will be updated.
