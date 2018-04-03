Man killed in Earlimart identified

The Earlimart man found dead in a car on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old Rogelio Gerardo Lopez, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Lopez was found with a single gunshot wound to his upper body around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Oak Street in Earlimart, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Burns at 559-733-6218. To report anonymously, call or text 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments