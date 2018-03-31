Dead man found with gunshot wound in Tulare County, sheriff's office says

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday.
The sheriff's office said the man died of a gunshot injury at the scene and was not taken to a hospital. He was found just after 2 a.m. by deputies in the 700 block of South Oak Street in Earlimart. His name was not released Saturday.
Additional details were not immediately available Saturday.
The case is being investigated by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Burns or Sgt. Gary Marks at (559) 733-6218.
Comments