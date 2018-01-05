Government secrets could play role in suspected American terrorist’s alleged Pier 39 plot

More Videos 1:58 Slip-sliding crooks with fancy kicks caught on video leaving biggest prize behind Pause 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:31 Woman walks toward her vehicle when she's robbed by someone parked next to her 1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 0:28 Josh Hokit walks off football field, wins in Fresno State wrestling debut 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 3:48 Rep. Jim Costa talks about the new tax law: the pluses, minuses and complications 0:50 Teachers of color help connect with students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

