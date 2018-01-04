Alleged Pier 39 terrorist planned to ‘funnel people into an area in order to shoot them’

More Videos 0:41 Standoff with Fresno police ends quietly with suspect surrendering Pause 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:02 Sheriff's deputies investigate bodies found in Fresno home 1:32 Fresno Starbucks customer fights robber armed with a knife 1:47 Southwest Fresno flag football game aims to unite police, community 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 2:41 Watch: Northern California wildfire survivor gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotter 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

Domestic terrorism is a broad label and is often used to describe violent crimes like the Oklahoma City Bombing that occur on U.S. soil. But what does it mean? And can you be charged with it? Nicole L. Cvetnic and Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy